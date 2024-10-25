BMG Resources Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 26 at The Melbourne Hotel in Perth. Shareholders can submit proxy votes online or via post, fax, or email if unable to attend in person, with a deadline of November 24 for submissions. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders to review the company’s strategic directions and financial outlook.

