BMG Resources Plans New Share Placement

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has announced a new placement, proposing to issue up to 61 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set for November 13, 2024, could potentially attract investor interest as it aims to bolster the company’s financial position. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development impacts BMG’s stock performance.

