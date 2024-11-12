News & Insights

BMG Resources Lists 61 Million New Shares

November 12, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 61 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 13, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially offering new opportunities for investors interested in the company’s growth.

