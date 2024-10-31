BMG Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

News & Insights

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a potential capital raising. The halt is expected to last until November 5, 2024, or until the announcement is made, aiming to ensure an orderly market. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details as this development could impact the company’s stock performance.

