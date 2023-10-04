BMG, MGA settle 'My Poops' copyright fight over alleged 'My Humps' ripoff

By Blake Brittain

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toymaker MGA Entertainment and music publisher BMG Rights Management [RIC:RIC:CHYSL.UL] have settled a lawsuit that accused MGA of illegally copying the Black Eyed Peas' hit "My Humps" to market sparkling-slime pooping unicorn dolls with a song called "My Poops."

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos terminated the case in an order published on Tuesday after the two sides told him that they had resolved the dispute.

Terms of the settlement were not available, and representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information on Wednesday.

BMG said in the lawsuit that it owns 75% of the composition copyright in "My Humps." The Black Eyed Peas' song went double platinum in the United States and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

BMG sued MGA in January. The lawsuit, which requested at least $10 million in damages, said that the unicorn dolls from MGA's "Poopsie Slime Surprise" toy line sing "My Poops" and dance at the push of their heart-shaped belly buttons.

BMG also said MGA made a music video to advertise its toys with animated versions dancing and singing along to "My Poops."

The lawsuit cited several alleged musical similarities between "My Humps" and "My Poops," including that the voice singing "My Poops" sounds "very similar" to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.

MGA denied the allegations in a May court filing.

The case is BMG Rights Management (US) LLC v. MGA Entertainment Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-00465.

For BMG: Seth Berman of Abrams Fensterman

For MGA: Gregory Brescia of Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

