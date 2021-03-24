Markets
BMG, KKR In Partnership To Acquire Music Rights - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global music company BMG and global investment firm KKR announced Wednesday that they will join forces to pursue recorded music, music publishing and other music rights acquisitions.

Working together, the companies will deliver a compelling solution for artists, songwriters and other music rights owners seeking to realize and grow the value of their music assets.

Under the terms of the agreement, BMG and KKR will join forces to source individual transactions to acquire music catalogs, bringing together BMG's deep industry knowledge and global capabilities in maximizing value for its artists with KKR's vast network, resources and deep experience as an investor in market-leading music, digital, media and content businesses.

The agreement to collaborate positions BMG and KKR as leading acquirers of music rights with world-class catalog management capabilities and the ability to invest in transactions of all sizes.

The new relationship does not involve any transfer or sale of equity in BMG or the formation of a joint venture between KKR and BMG, which is part of the international media, services and education company Bertelsmann.

