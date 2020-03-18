BMC (BMCH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BMC (BMCH) closed at $15.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 5.18% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the building materials company had lost 50.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 20.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

BMCH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BMCH is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $891.19 million, up 7.97% from the year-ago period.

BMCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.95% and +8.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMCH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. BMCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BMCH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMCH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

