BMBL vs. FFIV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) and F5 Networks (FFIV). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Bumble Inc. and F5 Networks are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BMBL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.14, while FFIV has a forward P/E of 19.47. We also note that BMBL has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FFIV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83.

Another notable valuation metric for BMBL is its P/B ratio of 0.47. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FFIV has a P/B of 4.91.

Based on these metrics and many more, BMBL holds a Value grade of A, while FFIV has a Value grade of D.

Both BMBL and FFIV are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BMBL is the superior value option right now.

