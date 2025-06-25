$BMBL stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BMBL stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,066,215 of trading volume.

$BMBL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BMBL:

$BMBL insiders have traded $BMBL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SISSIE L. HSIAO sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,259

ANN MATHER sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,242

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BMBL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMBL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

You can track data on $BMBL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.