B&M Welcomes New Director Amid Shareholder Approval

May 29, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has successfully appointed Nadia Shouraboura as a Non-Executive Director with shareholder approval at the Ordinary General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The resolution to appoint Shouraboura was overwhelmingly supported with 99.76% of votes in favor. The company’s total voting rights and share issuance figures were also disclosed, underscoring the transparency of the voting process.

