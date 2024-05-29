B&M Welcomes New Director Amid Shareholder Approval

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has successfully appointed Nadia Shouraboura as a Non-Executive Director with shareholder approval at the Ordinary General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The resolution to appoint Shouraboura was overwhelmingly supported with 99.76% of votes in favor. The company’s total voting rights and share issuance figures were also disclosed, underscoring the transparency of the voting process.

