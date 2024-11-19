News & Insights

B&M Secures £250 Million Note Offering

November 19, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has announced the successful pricing of its £250 million senior secured notes, with a 6.500% interest rate due in 2031. This move is part of the company’s strategy to extend its debt maturities, aligning with previous offerings in 2021 and 2023. The notes are set to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, enhancing B&M’s financial flexibility.

