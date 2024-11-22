B&M Retail CFO’s Strategic Share Transactions Unveiled

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. announced that its CFO, Michael Schmidt, exercised nil-cost share options and disposed of shares to cover tax liabilities. The transactions, involving 37,942 shares and a further 17,878 shares at £3.532 each, took place on the London Stock Exchange. These moves highlight strategic financial management within the company.

