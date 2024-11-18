News & Insights

B&M European Value Retail Unveils £250 Million Notes Offering

November 18, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has announced a £250 million senior secured notes offering to refinance existing debt and enhance working capital amid increased store expansion and inventory needs. The new notes, due in 2031, aim to support the company’s growth strategy and manage recent supply chain challenges. These notes will be on equal footing with B&M’s existing credit facilities and senior secured notes.

