B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR (BMRRY) Price Target Increased by 16.57% to 30.36

The average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR (OTC:BMRRY) has been revised to 30.36 / share. This is an increase of 16.57% from the prior estimate of 26.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.67 to a high of 36.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.19% from the latest reported closing price of 28.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRRY is 0.00%, an increase of 52.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 24.92% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 27.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 66.78% over the last quarter.

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 51,340.30% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

