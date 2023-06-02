B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR (BMRRY) Declares $0.41 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.96 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRRY is 0.00%, an increase of 60.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.51% to 20K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR is 26.04. The forecasts range from a low of 16.57 to a high of $35.76. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of 25.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - ADR is 5,306MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 24.92% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 51,340.30% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.