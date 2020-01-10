B&M European Value Retail Q3 Sales Revenue Up 9.3% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) reported that its group sales revenue for the third-quarter increased by 9.3% on a constant currency basis. On an actual currency basis, total sales revenue increased by 9.0% to 1.19 billion pounds from the prior year.

B&M UK stores business sales revenue in the 13 week period increased 8.8% year to 957.4 million pounds with LFL sales of 0.3%. Its LFL performance was held back by disappointing sales across the Toys & Seasonal Confectionery categories, which was offset by continued strength and outperformance across our Home Departments.

The company noted that it has seen a positive start to January trading but the outlook for the rest of the quarter could be impacted by any adverse weather conditions which may occur over the remainder of the winter. The company looks forward to 2020 with confidence.

