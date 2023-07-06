B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 591.32

The average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) has been revised to 591.32 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 523.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 363.60 to a high of 719.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from the latest reported closing price of 544.00 / share.

B&M European Value Retail Maintains 7.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.63%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.52%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 277,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 37,900K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 29,746K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 23,097K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,708K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 10.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,820K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,963K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 11.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,322K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,287K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 9.63% over the last quarter.

See all B&M European Value Retail regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.