B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) Price Target Decreased by 28.62% to 301.22

The average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) has been revised to 301.22 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 28.62% from the prior estimate of 422.01 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 GBX to a high of 472.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.60% from the latest reported closing price of 185.25 GBX / share.

B&M European Value Retail Maintains 16.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 16.19%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.33%, an increase of 17.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 287,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 40,039K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,496K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 28.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 35,955K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,504K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 26.33% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 35,305K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,400K shares , representing a decrease of 20.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 7.00% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,883K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,015K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 38.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,810K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,115K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 35.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.