$BLZE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLZE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,115,743 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLZE:
$BLZE Insider Trading Activity
$BLZE insiders have traded $BLZE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANCIS P PATCHEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,978 shares for an estimated $154,848.
- GLEB BUDMAN (CEO and Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,929 shares for an estimated $139,935.
- TINA CESSNA (Senior VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,859 shares for an estimated $120,344.
$BLZE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $BLZE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 2,682,480 shares (+2664.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,148,529
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,836,000
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC added 491,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,955,820
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 366,907 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,208,780
- P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP added 320,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,926,399
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 311,809 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,877,090
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC removed 204,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,234,069
