$BLZE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$BLZE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,115,743 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BLZE:

$BLZE Insider Trading Activity

$BLZE insiders have traded $BLZE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRANCIS P PATCHEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,978 shares for an estimated $154,848.
  • GLEB BUDMAN (CEO and Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,929 shares for an estimated $139,935.
  • TINA CESSNA (Senior VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,859 shares for an estimated $120,344.

$BLZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $BLZE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

