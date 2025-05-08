$BLZE stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLZE stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,449,278 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLZE:
$BLZE Insider Trading Activity
$BLZE insiders have traded $BLZE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLEB BUDMAN (CEO and Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,683 shares for an estimated $107,228.
- TINA CESSNA (Senior VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,950 shares for an estimated $90,188.
- MARC SUIDAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,387 shares for an estimated $28,250.
$BLZE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BLZE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 2,682,480 shares (+2664.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,148,529
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC added 491,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,955,820
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 370,198 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,788,056
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 366,907 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,208,780
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 311,809 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,877,090
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC removed 204,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,234,069
- SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 184,147 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,108,564
$BLZE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLZE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
