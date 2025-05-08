$BLZE stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLZE stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,449,278 of trading volume.

$BLZE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BLZE:

$BLZE insiders have traded $BLZE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLEB BUDMAN (CEO and Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,683 shares for an estimated $107,228 .

. TINA CESSNA (Senior VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,950 shares for an estimated $90,188 .

. MARC SUIDAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,387 shares for an estimated $28,250.

$BLZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BLZE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLZE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLZE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

