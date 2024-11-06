BluSky Carbon Plans Biochar Projects in Orlando and Tanzania

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has announced its joint venture, BluMountain Carbon, has signed preliminary agreements for biochar production projects in Orlando, Florida, and Tanzania. The projects aim to generate carbon credit revenues while promoting sustainable development and carbon removal. This initiative highlights BluSky’s commitment to innovative clean technology in the carbon removal sector.

