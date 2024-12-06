BluSky Carbon Partners with Lympha to Boost Biochar

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.
BluSky Carbon Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Lympha Inc. to enhance its biochar production through carbon credit financing. This collaboration is expected to boost BluSky’s carbon credit sales and support its expansion by monetizing CO2 removal credits. The agreement aims to propel BluSky’s growth and impact in the carbon reduction market.
