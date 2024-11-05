News & Insights

BluSky Carbon Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

November 05, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has announced a brokered private placement offering of up to $3 million in special warrants, aiming to enhance corporate development and working capital. The offering includes up to 6 million special warrants priced at $0.50 each, with the potential for an additional 15% over-allotment. Investors can expect these warrants to convert into common shares and purchase warrants, providing opportunities for future gains.

