News & Insights

Stocks

BluMetric Environmental Announces $4M Fundraising Initiatives

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BluMetric Environmental (TSE:BLM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is launching a private placement to raise up to $3.5 million through the issuance of 4.375 million common shares. The company also plans a concurrent non-brokered offering to raise an additional $500,000, aiming to use the proceeds for corporate and working capital purposes.

For further insights into TSE:BLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.