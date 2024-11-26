BluMetric Environmental Announces $4M Fundraising Initiatives

BluMetric Environmental (TSE:BLM) has released an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is launching a private placement to raise up to $3.5 million through the issuance of 4.375 million common shares. The company also plans a concurrent non-brokered offering to raise an additional $500,000, aiming to use the proceeds for corporate and working capital purposes.

