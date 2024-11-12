Blum Holdings Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Blum Holdings ( (BLMH) ) has shared an update.

Blum Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, Unrivaled Brands Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid ongoing legal battles with People’s California and activist investor Frank Kavanaugh. Despite substantial efforts to reduce liabilities and reorganize, Unrivaled continues to face relentless litigation from People’s, which has persisted despite a significant settlement. This turmoil highlights the challenges faced by cannabis companies navigating activist investor pressures and legal disputes.

