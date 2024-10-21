BluGlass Limited Secures AGM Success and Future Growth

Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

BluGlass Limited, a global semiconductor company, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of directors. The company’s cutting-edge GaN laser technology continues to make strides in various industries, showcasing its strong market position and innovation potential.

