BluGlass Limited Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

BluGlass Limited has achieved record revenues of A$10.1 million for FY24, driven by significant contracts and strategic partnerships in the semiconductor industry. The company has made strides in vertically integrating its operations and expanding its market presence, particularly in defense and quantum markets, while also reducing its reliance on R&D tax rebates. BluGlass plans to leverage these successes to drive further growth and profitability in FY25.

