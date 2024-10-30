BluGlass Advances in Photonics and Semiconductor Ventures

Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

BluGlass Limited has secured a A$1.2 million contract as part of a joint development agreement with a US start-up to develop advanced photonic chips, potentially leading to significant commercial opportunities. The company is also collaborating with Macquarie University and Aurizn on innovative LiDAR technology for underwater applications, and successfully hosted Australia’s premier semiconductor investor conference. Despite a quarterly revenue of $1.04 million, BluGlass continues to expand its project pipeline and negotiate future contracts.

