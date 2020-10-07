Cryptocurrencies

BlueWallet Adds Privacy Feature ‘PayJoin’ for Bitcoin Transactions

William Foxley CoinDesk
Igor Korsakov, co-founder of BlueWallet. (Credit: Igor Korsakov)

Mobile and desktop Bitcoin and Lightning wallet BlueWallet has added support for PayJoin to boost user privacy.

  • Announced Wednesday, BlueWalletÃ¢ÂÂs update allows two parties to mix coins in one transaction to decrease the likelihood of the exchange being traced.
  • PayJoin is a type of coin mixing technology based on Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) 78.
  • The walletÃ¢ÂÂs privacy update comes on the heels of a new report from Europol calling both privacy wallets and cryptocurrencies a Ã¢ÂÂtop threatÃ¢ÂÂ due to criminal activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

