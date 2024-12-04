Bluestone Resources Plans Shareholder Meeting for Acquisition

Bluestone Resources (TSE:BSR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bluestone Resources Inc. has announced a special meeting for shareholders on December 19, 2024, to vote on the proposed acquisition by Aura Minerals Inc. The company’s board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the transaction, which involves Aura acquiring all outstanding Bluestone shares.

For further insights into TSE:BSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.