Bluestone Resources Plans Shareholder Meeting for Acquisition

Bluestone Resources (TSE:BSR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bluestone Resources Inc. has announced a special meeting for shareholders on December 19, 2024, to vote on the proposed acquisition by Aura Minerals Inc. The company’s board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the transaction, which involves Aura acquiring all outstanding Bluestone shares.
For further insights into TSE:BSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.