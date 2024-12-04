News & Insights

Bluestone Resources Plans Shareholder Meeting for Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Bluestone Resources (TSE:BSR) has released an update.

Bluestone Resources Inc. has announced a special meeting for shareholders on December 19, 2024, to vote on the proposed acquisition by Aura Minerals Inc. The company’s board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the transaction, which involves Aura acquiring all outstanding Bluestone shares.

