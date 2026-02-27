BlueStem Wealth Bets on Emerging Markets With VWOB Buy

Key Points

178,188 shares added; estimated trade value of $11.07 million (based on average quarterly prices).

VWOB now accounts for for 1.33% of 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade holding: 178,188 shares valued at $12.02 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 6, 2026, BlueStem Wealth Partners, LLC added to its position in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB), adding 163,920 shares. The estimated transaction value was $11.07 million, calculated using the average price for the quarter.

What else to know

This new position brings VWOB to 1.33% of BlueStem Wealth Partners, LLC's 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF : $92.09 million (10.2% of AUM) Schwab International Equity ETF : $82.52 million (9.1% of AUM) iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF : $71.41 million (7.9% of AUM) Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF : $55.01 million (6.1% of AUM) Schwab Fundamental US Large Company ETF : $53.5 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of Feb. 5, 2026, VWOB shares were priced at $67.48. The stock was up 11.3% over the past year on a total return basis, underperforming the S&P 500 by 2.32 percentage points.

by 2.32 percentage points. VWOB’s annualized dividend yield stood at 5.86% as of Feb. 6, 2026; shares were 1.14% below their 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $6.4 billion Dividend yield 5.86% Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $67.48 1-year total return 11.28%

ETF snapshot

Employs an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of an emerging markets government bond index.

Portfolio primarily consists of government bonds from emerging market issuers, selected through a sampling process to closely match index characteristics.

Operates as a passively managed ETF structure with a focus on cost efficiency and broad exposure.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) offers investors targeted access to a diversified portfolio of government bonds issued by emerging market countries. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of its benchmark index through a disciplined sampling approach, maintaining at least 80% of assets in index constituents. With a sizable asset base and a competitive yield, VWOB is positioned as a cost-effective vehicle for institutional and individual investors seeking income and diversification from emerging market debt.

What this transaction means for investors

BlueStem’s VWOB purchase in the fourth quarter bumped the ETF from 0.03% of the fund’s total assets under management to about 1.33%. That’s a sizable jump, but the ETF is still a modest holding for the wealth management firm. Betting on emerging markets can be a good way to diversify a portfolio and take advantage of high growth potential compared to developed markets.

The VWOB ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index, which tracks the investment returns of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by governments and government related issuers in emerging-market countries. These bonds typically feature higher yields, which can make them an attractive component of a passive-income generating portfolio. Plus, VWOB is passively managed, which keeps its fee at a relatively low 0.15%.

VWOB has underperformed the S&P 500 year to date as of Feb. 27, but its huge dividend yield north of 5% and its decoupling from the U.S. Treasury market make it an appealing investment option amid current market conditions.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF right now?

