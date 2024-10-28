Bluesky Digital Assets Announces New Private Placement

Bluesky Digital Assets (TSE:BTC) has released an update.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$242,500, offering units that include common shares and warrants. The proceeds will support marketing and development of its blockchain and AI initiatives. Additionally, the company is settling C$210,000 in debt through issuing common shares.

