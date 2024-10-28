News & Insights

Stocks

Bluesky Digital Assets Announces New Private Placement

October 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bluesky Digital Assets (TSE:BTC) has released an update.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$242,500, offering units that include common shares and warrants. The proceeds will support marketing and development of its blockchain and AI initiatives. Additionally, the company is settling C$210,000 in debt through issuing common shares.

For further insights into TSE:BTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.