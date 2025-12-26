Blueshift Dumps 106,000 Bath & Body Works Shares Worth $3.4 Million

Key Points

Sold 105,980 shares of Bath & Body Works; position value decreased by ~$3.35 million.

Transaction represented approximately 0.97% of reportable 13F assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 42,412 shares valued at $1.09 million.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC disclosed a sale of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares in its November 13, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2025, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC reduced its holding in Bath & Body Works by 105,980 shares during the prior quarter. The estimated value of this trade was approximately $3.14 million based on quarterly average prices. Following the sale, the fund held 42,412 shares worth $1.09 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

After the sale, Bath & Body Works comprised 0.34% of the fund’s 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $27.30 million (8.41% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWM: $18.59 million (5.73% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CROX: $4.08 million (1.26% of AUM)

NASDAQ:HTZ: $2.94 million (0.91% of AUM)

NYSE:SHW: $2.90 million (0.89% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares were priced at $22.40.

One-year total return: (27.15%) with alpha versus S&P 500 of (41.22) percentage points

The position was previously 1.37% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.36 billion Net Income (TTM) $699.00 million Dividend Yield 3.6% Price (as of market close 2025-11-12) $22.40

Company Snapshot

Offers home fragrance, body care, soaps, and sanitizer products under the Bath & Body Works and White Barn brands through retail stores and e-commerce platforms in North America and internationally via franchise and licensing partners.

Operates a specialty retail business model, generating revenue primarily from product sales in company-operated stores, online channels, and international partnerships.

Targets consumers seeking personal care and home fragrance products in the United States, Canada, and select international markets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a leading specialty retailer with a significant presence in the North American personal care and home fragrance market. The company leverages a multi-channel distribution strategy, combining a large network of retail stores with robust e-commerce operations and international partnerships to drive sales and brand recognition.

Foolish take

Blueshift sold most of its Bath & Body Works shares after the stock experienced a significant downturn.

After rising early in the year, the stock sharply reversed from a 52-week intraday high of $41.87 per share. By the third quarter of 2025, the decline continued, and it ended the quarter trading just below $26 per share.

Bath & Body Works was the company’s third-largest position in Q2, which arguably speaks to the significance of this sale. Nonetheless, it may have made the correct decision as the stock plunged further in November after the company announced its Q3 earnings.

During the quarter, net sales fell by 1% yearly, leading to a considerable decline in net income. Management attributed it to lower discretionary spending and more promotional activity on the part of the company.

Nonetheless, most of Blueshift’s largest investments outside of ETFs are retailers, so the company may have an eye for this sector. Also, the fund holds 426 different stocks, so at 0.34% of AUM, Bath & Body Works is a significantly less critical holding for the fund.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing value added or lost by active management.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock price, expressed as a percentage.

Specialty retail: A retail business focused on a specific product category or market segment.

Multi-channel distribution: Selling products through multiple methods, such as physical stores, online platforms, and partners.

Franchise and licensing partners: Third parties allowed to operate stores or sell products using a company's brand in exchange for fees or royalties.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and Sherwin-Williams. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

