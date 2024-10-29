Bluescope Steel upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Bluescope Steel (BLSFY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of A$22, up from A$18.50. A “meaningful reduction” to first half of 2025 guidance was “disappointing,” but the firm thinks this will likely represent a trough in earnings, the analyst tells investors.

