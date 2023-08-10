BlueScope Steel to invest $270 mln to expand metal coating capacity

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's BlueScope Steel BSL.AX said on Friday it would invest A$415 million ($270.41 million) for the expansion of metal coating capacity at its Erskine Park project in New South Wales.

The expansion includes an additional metal coating line, which will have the capacity to produce up to 240 kilo-tonnes per annum of the company's metal coated products.

($1 = 1.5347 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

