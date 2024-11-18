BlueScope Steel Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and approvals for executive incentives and fee pool increases. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

