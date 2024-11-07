Bluescope Steel Reduces Issued Capital with Buy-Back

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has announced the cessation of 160,000 fully paid ordinary securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective from October 11, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to reduce its issued capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Such actions often indicate a company’s confidence in its current market valuation.

