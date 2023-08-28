BlueScope Steel fined $37 mln for attempting to fix prices

Adds details about December court ruling in paragraphs 2 & 3, ACCC commissioner comment in paragraph 4

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday ordered BlueScope Steel BSL.AX to pay A$57.7 mln ($37.20 mln) in penalty for attempting to fix prices for flat steel products supplies in the country.

In December, the Federal court had ruled against the steel producer for cartel conduct in the supply for steel products.

The court found BlueScope and its former general manager of sales and marketing tried to get distributors in Australia and an overseas manufacturer to enter into agreements with price-fixing provisions between September 2013 and June 2014.

"It is important that penalties are sufficiently large to deter even large companies and their employees from breaching Australia's competition laws," Australian Competition & Consumer Commission Commissioner Liza Carver said.

($1 = 1.5511 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

