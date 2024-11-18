BlueScope Steel Eyes Resilience Amid Global Market Challenges

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited has confirmed its earnings guidance for the first half of fiscal year 2025, anticipating underlying EBIT between $270 million and $310 million. Despite facing challenges like soft spreads in Asia and global economic uncertainty, BlueScope remains confident in its long-term resilience due to its strong North American position and focus on value-added products. Additionally, the company plans to enhance earnings through $200 million in cost and productivity initiatives, leveraging its robust balance sheet and dedicated workforce.

