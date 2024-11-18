News & Insights

BlueScope Steel Eyes Resilience Amid Global Market Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited has confirmed its earnings guidance for the first half of fiscal year 2025, anticipating underlying EBIT between $270 million and $310 million. Despite facing challenges like soft spreads in Asia and global economic uncertainty, BlueScope remains confident in its long-term resilience due to its strong North American position and focus on value-added products. Additionally, the company plans to enhance earnings through $200 million in cost and productivity initiatives, leveraging its robust balance sheet and dedicated workforce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

