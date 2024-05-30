Bluescope Steel Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has announced an ongoing on-market share buy-back, with a total of 62,701,391 ordinary shares repurchased to date, including 200,000 shares bought back on the previous day. The update, dated May 31, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through strategic share repurchases.

