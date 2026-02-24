BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) Price Target Increased by 55.22% to 25.39

The average one-year price target for BlueScope Steel (OTCPK:BLSFF) has been revised to $25.39 / share. This is an increase of 55.22% from the prior estimate of $16.36 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.94 to a high of $29.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.79% from the latest reported closing price of $14.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueScope Steel. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 27.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLSFF is 0.11%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.06% to 39,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,057K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSFF by 11.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,757K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSFF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,906K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSFF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 2,727K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSFF by 10.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

