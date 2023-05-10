BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 23.40

The average one-year price target for BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) has been revised to 23.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 22.08 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.54 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from the latest reported closing price of 19.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

BlueScope Steel Maintains 2.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueScope Steel. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSL is 0.14%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 59,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,144K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,555K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 3,217K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,584K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 81.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 182.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,455K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 9.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.