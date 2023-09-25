BlueScope Steel appeals against Australia's Federal court order

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel Ltd BSL.AX said on Monday the company has decided to appeal an order made against it by the Federal Court last month.

In August, Australia's competition regulator ordered the steel producer to pay A$57.7 million ($37.03 million) in penalty for attempting to fix prices for flat steel products supplies in the country.

The order comes after the Federal court, in December, ruled against the company for cartel conduct in the supply of flat steel products.

The court found BlueScope and its former general manager of sales and marketing tried to get distributors in Australia and an overseas manufacturer to enter into agreements with price-fixing provisions between September 2013 and June 2014.

BlueScope said it filed a notice of appeal and declined to comment further.

($1 = 1.5581 Australian dollars)

