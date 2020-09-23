Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.19, the dividend yield is 9.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRG was $7.19, representing a -42.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.49 and a 89.71% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

BRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04.

