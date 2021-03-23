Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that BRG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRG was $11.08, representing a -13.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.83 and a 192.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

BRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.