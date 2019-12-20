Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.6, the dividend yield is 5.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRG was $11.6, representing a -8.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.66 and a 34.57% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

BRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.83.

