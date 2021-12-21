Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.2, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRG was $27.2, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.48 and a 209.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.80.

BRG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

