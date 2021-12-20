Markets
BRG

Bluerock Residential Agrees To Be Acquired By Blackstone Real Estate In $3.6 Bln Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.6 billion.

As per the terms of the deal, Blackstone will acquire 30 multifamily properties comprising approximately 11,000 units as well as a loan book secured by 24 multifamily assets. The majority of the properties are located in Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Denver and Austin.

Completion of the acquisition is currently expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRG BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular