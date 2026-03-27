Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAM:BHM) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.37% from the latest reported closing price of $11.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluerock Homes Trust. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHM is 0.01%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 1,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 228K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 120K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHM by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 113K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHM by 28.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 78K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHM by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 67K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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