Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Price Target Decreased by 26.67% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAM:BHM) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is a decrease of 26.67% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from the latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluerock Homes Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHM is 0.01%, an increase of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 228K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 114K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHM by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 111K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHM by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 67K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.